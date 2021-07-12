Five Cowgirls honored as WGCA All-America Scholars

LARAMIE -- The Women’s Golf Coaches Association (WGCA) has announced its All-America Scholars for the 2020-21 season, and five members of the University of Wyoming women’s golf team have earned the honor.

The five Cowgirls named All-America Scholars for this past season are: Cristiana Ciasca, Samantha Hui, Erin Sargent, Caitlyn Skavdahl and Jessica Zapf.

It is the second year in a row that Wyoming has had five or more individuals earn the honor. A year ago, the Cowgirls set a program record with six individuals named to the team. It also marks the third time in the past five seasons that Wyoming has had five or more individuals earn this national honor. Five UW golfers also earned the award in the 2016-17 season.

All five of this year’s Cowgirl honorees also were named All-America Scholars a year ago. For Sargent, it marked the fifth consecutive season that she was named an All-America Scholar. Skavdahl earned her fourth consecutive honor. Ciasca, Hui and Zapf each earned the honor for the second consecutive season.

“Obviously, I’m very proud of our program and these young ladies,” said Josey Stender, University of Wyoming Head Women’s Golf Coach. “They really set a high standard in everything they do. It’s just not on the course or in the classroom but they all carry themselves with a confidence and they’ve all really bought into what we are trying to accomplish.

“These last couple of years have been unique with COVID’s affect on what our student-athletes have had to go through. I think they deserve even more credit for staying focused and dedicated to performing well in the classroom and on the course.”

The WGCA All-America Scholar standards are among the highest in college athletics. Student-athletes must have achieved a 3.50 cumulative grade-point average or higher and must have played in 50 percent of their team’s rounds during the current season.

They must be on their team’s roster at the conclusion of the season and must still hold their amateur status. Student-athletes from any year in school and from all college divisions are eligible, including NCAA Division I, II, III, the NAIA and the NJCAA.

* University of Wyoming press release