Former Cowgirl Taylor Burton joins Wyoming soccer staff

LARAMIE -- University of Wyoming Cowgirl Soccer head coach Colleen Boyd announced Tuesday the addition of former Cowgirl Taylor Burton to the staff as the Assistant Director of Player Development. Burton comes to Laramie after spending time on the staff at the University of Evansville.

"I'm so thankful to have an opportunity to be back in Laramie and be part of this team again," Burton said. "Being a student-athlete at the University of Wyoming was unforgettable. Being on the other side is different, but I'm thrilled to have such an amazing staff and team to be able to work with. I'm so proud to be able to represent the Brown and Gold again."

She helped lead the Cowgirls to a share of the Mountain West regular-season championship in 2018. It marked the first regular-season championship for Cowgirl soccer. That team went on to tie the school record for wins in a season with 12.

Burton was a standout for the Cowgirls from 2015-18. As a senior, Burton was named the Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year, as she became the first Cowgirl in school history to do so. She also earned First Team All-Mountain West honors and earned First Team All-Pacific accolades.

She ranks in the Top-11 all-time in Wyoming history in games played, games started and game-winning goals. She recorded nearly 6,500 minutes of play during her career in the Brown and Gold.

She graduated from the University of Wyoming with a degree in elementary education and teaching.

* University of Wyoming press release

