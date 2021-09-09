Wyoming High School Football Week 2 Broadcast Links
The prep football weekend for high school teams from Wyoming is from Thursday through Saturday.
This is a list of the games and where you can listen to and/or watch some of the action. If we are missing a link, please email david@wyopreps.com, with the correct information.
WyoPreps.com is not responsible for individual stations and their streams. This is a courtesy to fans and broadcasters around the Cowboy State.
WyoPreps does know the NFHS Network is showing many games and scrimmages. If you use their service please be aware it is a pay-per-view entity. We are not linking to this service.
Thursday, Sept. 9
Class 2A
Newcastle at Upton-Sundance, 7 p.m. (in Sundance) - KASL Listen Live
Out-of-State Opponent
3A #1 Jackson at Pocatello, ID, 6 p.m. - KZJH Listen Live
Non-Varsity Opponent
Natrona JV at Hulett, 4 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 10
Class 4A
#1 Thunder Basin at Cheyenne South, 6 p.m. - 1112 BISN Listen-Watch Live or KIML Listen Live
#2 Sheridan at Cheyenne Central, 6 p.m. - KWYO Listen Live or KRAE Listen Live-KRAE Watch Live
Kelly Walsh at #3 Rock Springs, 6 p.m. - KREO Listen Live
#4 Natrona County at Laramie, 6 p.m. - KOWB Listen Live
Campbell County at #5 Cheyenne East, 7 p.m. - KFBC Listen Live or KOAL Listen Live or KAML Listen Live
Class 3A
#3 Powell at Lander, 6 p.m. - KFCW Listen Live or WyoToday.com or KOVE Listen Live or KPOW Listen Live
#2 Cody at Worland, 7 p.m. - KWOR Listen Live or KODI Listen Live
Green River at Buffalo, 7 p.m. - KBBS Listen Live or KUGR Listen Live
Riverton at Evanston, 7 p.m. - Mylocalradio.com Listen-Watch Live or - KTAK Listen Live or WyoToday.com
Class 2A
Cokeville at #4 Lyman, 11 a.m. - Mylocalradio.com Listen-Watch Live
Burns at #5 Tongue River, 2 p.m.
Lovell at #2 Mountain View, 4 p.m. - Mylocalradio.com Listen-Watch Live
Big Horn at #1 Wheatland, 6 p.m. - KZEW Listen Live
#3 Torrington at Glenrock, 7 p.m. - KGOS Listen Live
Kemmerer at Pinedale, 7 p.m.
Class 1A-9 Man
Saratoga at Moorcroft, 2 p.m.
#3 Shoshoni at #4 Rocky Mountain, 6 p.m.
Wright at Wyoming Indian, 6 p.m.
Greybull at Wind River, 7 p.m.
#1 Lusk at #4 Pine Bluffs, 7 p.m. - KERM Listen Live
#2 Southeast at Lingle-Ft. Laramie, 7 p.m.
Class 1A-6 Man
Midwest at #5 Dubois, 2 p.m.
#3 Encampment at #4 Little Snake River, 4 p.m.
Out-of-State Opponent
Belle Fourche, SD at 3A #4 Douglas, 6 p.m. - KKTY Listen Live
Sugar-Salem, ID at 3A #5 Star Valley, 7 p.m. - SVI Media Watch Live or SVI Listen Live
3A Rawlins at Moffat County, CO, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 11
Class 1A-9 Man
Riverside at St. Stephens, 1 p.m.
Class 1A-6 Man
Burlington at #2 Farson-Eden, 1 p.m.
#1 Meeteetse at Kaycee, 2 p.m.
Non-Varsity Opponent
H.E.M. at Cheyenne East Soph., noon
Cheyenne Central JV at Guernsey-Sunrise - canceled