Wyoming High School Football Week 2 Broadcast Links

The prep football weekend for high school teams from Wyoming is from Thursday through Saturday.

This is a list of the games and where you can listen to and/or watch some of the action. If we are missing a link, please email david@wyopreps.com, with the correct information.

WyoPreps.com is not responsible for individual stations and their streams. This is a courtesy to fans and broadcasters around the Cowboy State.

WyoPreps does know the NFHS Network is showing many games and scrimmages. If you use their service please be aware it is a pay-per-view entity. We are not linking to this service.

Thursday, Sept. 9

Class 2A

Newcastle at Upton-Sundance, 7 p.m. (in Sundance) - KASL Listen Live

Out-of-State Opponent

3A #1 Jackson at Pocatello, ID, 6 p.m. - KZJH Listen Live

Non-Varsity Opponent

Natrona JV at Hulett, 4 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 10

Class 4A

#1 Thunder Basin at Cheyenne South, 6 p.m. - 1112 BISN Listen-Watch Live or KIML Listen Live

#2 Sheridan at Cheyenne Central, 6 p.m. - KWYO Listen Live or KRAE Listen Live-KRAE Watch Live

Kelly Walsh at #3 Rock Springs, 6 p.m. - KREO Listen Live

#4 Natrona County at Laramie, 6 p.m. - KOWB Listen Live

Campbell County at #5 Cheyenne East, 7 p.m. - KFBC Listen Live or KOAL Listen Live or KAML Listen Live

Class 3A

#3 Powell at Lander, 6 p.m. - KFCW Listen Live or WyoToday.com or KOVE Listen Live or KPOW Listen Live

#2 Cody at Worland, 7 p.m. - KWOR Listen Live or KODI Listen Live

Green River at Buffalo, 7 p.m. - KBBS Listen Live or KUGR Listen Live

Riverton at Evanston, 7 p.m. - Mylocalradio.com Listen-Watch Live or - KTAK Listen Live or WyoToday.com

Class 2A

Cokeville at #4 Lyman, 11 a.m. - Mylocalradio.com Listen-Watch Live

Burns at #5 Tongue River, 2 p.m.

Lovell at #2 Mountain View, 4 p.m. - Mylocalradio.com Listen-Watch Live

Big Horn at #1 Wheatland, 6 p.m. - KZEW Listen Live

#3 Torrington at Glenrock, 7 p.m. - KGOS Listen Live

Kemmerer at Pinedale, 7 p.m.

Class 1A-9 Man

Saratoga at Moorcroft, 2 p.m.

#3 Shoshoni at #4 Rocky Mountain, 6 p.m.

Wright at Wyoming Indian, 6 p.m.

Greybull at Wind River, 7 p.m.

#1 Lusk at #4 Pine Bluffs, 7 p.m. - KERM Listen Live

#2 Southeast at Lingle-Ft. Laramie, 7 p.m.

Class 1A-6 Man

Midwest at #5 Dubois, 2 p.m.

#3 Encampment at #4 Little Snake River, 4 p.m.

Out-of-State Opponent

Belle Fourche, SD at 3A #4 Douglas, 6 p.m. - KKTY Listen Live

Sugar-Salem, ID at 3A #5 Star Valley, 7 p.m. - SVI Media Watch Live or SVI Listen Live

3A Rawlins at Moffat County, CO, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 11

Class 1A-9 Man

Riverside at St. Stephens, 1 p.m.

Class 1A-6 Man

Burlington at #2 Farson-Eden, 1 p.m.

#1 Meeteetse at Kaycee, 2 p.m.

Non-Varsity Opponent

H.E.M. at Cheyenne East Soph., noon

Cheyenne Central JV at Guernsey-Sunrise - canceled