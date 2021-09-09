Kacey Musgraves has had a draw toward country music from the beginning. At a very young age, she sang in a group called Cowtown Opry Buckaroos and performed on the yodeling circuit. As she's gotten older and her world has widened, so has the scope of her music, and that shows specifically on her newest album, Star-Crossed.

While Musgraves' first major label hit record, 2013's Same Trailer, Different Park, is undeniably country, and her second, 2015's Pageant Material, follows in the same vein, each new album has shown off the ways in which different genres — specifically pop — have influenced her sound. Her acclaimed Golden Hour record from 2018 explored more pop themes, and Musgraves unapologetically pushes boundaries with her music. This next chapter, Star-Crossed, promises to be no different.

The fourth mainstream studio album from the "Justified" singer does include one very true-to-country element: a heartbreak theme. The lyrics are a conceptual retelling of her divorce, specifically, and she uses that base of country music storytelling and builds upon it with influences ranging from Aretha Franklin to Spanish folk music.

Musgraves was inspired by the art form of tragedy, and decided to craft her new album as one in the wake of her divorce from fellow artist Ruston Kelly.

Though Musgraves has never shied away from experimenting with different influences, on this new record, her label has begun to acknowledge the ways in which she crosses into different genres. Star-Crossed will be released through a collaborative effort between MCA Nashville and Interscope Records.

While fans and critics may toil over where to place Musgraves sonically, the award-winning singer-songwriter doesn't seem to fret over it. "If you asked me what it is, I don’t think I’d even be able to give you a straight answer,” Musgraves tells the New York Times of her new music.

What does seem to be important to Musgraves is that her music —wherever it lands genre-wise —is true to who she is. "I just feel like the music will get bad if you aren’t being your authentic self," says Musgraves.

Star-Crossed is set for release on Sept. 10, along with an accompanying film. Musgraves will embark on her Star-Crossed: Unveiled Tour in January of 2022.

