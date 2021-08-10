Four MW teams receive votes in first USA Today coaches poll
LARAMIE -- USA Today Sports AFCA football coaches poll released its initial Top 25 selections this week, and to the surprise of absolutely no one, the usual suspects lead the way.
Alabama sits in the No. 1 spot, receiving 63 of a possible 65 first-place votes.
Oklahoma snagged the other two selections and is ranked No. 3 heading into the season. Clemson sits at No. 2 in the nation. Ohio State (No. 4) and Georgia (No. 5) round out the top five.
The Mountain West Conference is not represented in the first poll, but four teams did receive Top 25 votes: Boise State (27), San Jose State (18), Nevada (2) and Air Force (2).
The league's media in late July selected the Broncos to win the Mountain Division and Nevada to claim the crown in the West. Air Force was picked to finish third in the Mountain Division behind Wyoming.
The 65 voters are head coaches at Football Bowl Subdivision programs. Wyoming's Craig Bohl is one of those, joined by five other Mountain West coaches: Blake Anderson (Utah State), Troy Calhoun (Air Force), Danny Gonzalez (New Mexico), Todd Graham (Hawaii) and Brady Hoke (San Diego State).
The Cowboys won't see any teams in the preseason Top 25 on the schedule this fall. Aside from the four league teams listed above, only Week-3 opponent, Ball State, received any votes last week (5).
Here's USA Today's Top 25:
1. Alabama
2. Clemson
3. Oklahoma
4. Ohio State
5. Georgia
6. Texas A&M
7. Notre Dame
8. Iowa State
9. North Carolina
10. Cincinnati
11. Florida
12. Oregon
13. LSU
14. USC
15. Wisconsin
16. Miami (Fla.)
17. Indiana
18. Iowa
19. Texas
20. Penn State
21. Washington
22. Oklahoma State
23. Louisiana-Lafayette
24. Coastal Carolina
25. Ole Miss
Others receiving votes: Utah, Northwestern, Arizona State, Auburn, Liberty, BYU, TCU, Michigan, Central Florida, North Carolina State, Boise State, Kentucky, San Jose State, Army, Virginia Tech, Missouri, UCLA, Tulsa, Pittsburgh, Boston College, Houston, Ball State, West Virginia, SMU, Appalachian State, UAB, Arkansas, Nevada, Mississippi State, Air Force, Stanford, Marshall, Florida State, Cal
