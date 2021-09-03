Gear up for gameday: Montana State

LARAMIE -- Hey, it's been a while.

Welcome back.

For the first time in 651 days, there isn't a limit on the number of fans who will walk through the turnstiles at War Memorial Stadium. Damn, that's a good feeling, huh? Fans have been craving Cowboy football and the proof is in the number of tickets that have already been sold.

A sellout? Yeah, that's a real possibility.

The last time Wyoming featured one of those was a decade ago when Nebraska rolled into town. This time around the Cowboys will battle their neighbors to the north, the Montana State Bobcats, to kick off the 125th season of football on the high plains.

The last time the Pokes played at home in front of a full crowd was Nov. 22, 2019. That was a 17-7 victory over Border War rival, Colorado State. The Bobcats, on the other hand, haven't played in a game in 622 days. COVID-19 wiped out their entire 2020 campaign.

Yes, this is the return of longtime Wyoming offensive coordinator, Brent Vigen, but it's mainly -- as Craig Bohl likes to say -- a celebration of simply playing the game of football. Bet none of us will take that for granted again.

Here, Montana or anywhere else.

Famous alumni

In this space, we like to point out some of the more well-known alums of the school the Pokes are facing.

We can start right at the top -- Joe Tiller.

Wyoming's former head coach was an honorable mention All-American at offensive tackle for the Bobcats from 1961-63. He also coached in Bozeman from 1965-70. While on the sidelines in Laramie, Tiller led the Cowboys to a 39-30-1 record, including a 10-2 mark in 1996, his final season at UW. He would go on to coach at Purdue from 1997 to 2008. Tiller led the Boilermakers to a Rose Bowl appearance in 2001.

Another former UW head coach, Dennis Erickson, also attended MSU.

OK, maybe that pick had some bias to it.

Comedian Craig Kilborn spent his college years in Bozeman. Actor Bill Pullman didn't go to MSU, but he did teach theatre at the school. Fellow actor and director, Peter Fonda, taught a film workshop there, too.

Drop by, say hi

Here is all you need to know about today's opener in Laramie:

WHO: Montana State (0-0, 0-0) at Wyoming (0-0, 0-0)

WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 4 at 2 p.m. MST

WEATHER: High of 75, low of 42, sunny, winds at 15 mph

WHERE: War Memorial Stadium, Laramie, Wyo.

TRAVEL: WyoRoad

TV: None

RADIO: Cowboy Sports Network

STREAMING: Mountain West Network

TICKETS: UW Ticket Central

BOX SCORE: GoWyo.com

ROSTERS: Wyoming / Montana State

BETMGM ODDS: Wyoming -17.5, O/U 44.5

HISTORY: Wyoming leads the all-time series 13-6 (Last meeting: 21-10 Cowboys win in 2003)

HEAD COACHES: Craig Bohl / Brent Vigen

