Gorgeous Wyoming Cabin Has A Pond, A Creek, And Two Guest Houses

I admit it, I spent almost half an hour looking at the 60 plus pictures of this massive Wyoming Mansion.

Obviously, it's near Jackson, and YES with a listing price of 24.5 Million Dollars (which makes the monthly payment almost $100,000) I will never be able to live here...but a radio DJ can dream can't she?

This 70-acre property is next to the Bridger Teton National Forest and is on almost 70 acres of historic Wyoming ranchland.

It includes its own pond, creek (complete with babbling waterfall), and a guest house AND artist cabin.

Get our free mobile app

Among its many wow features is a mudroom with a tiled dog wash, a 3 car garage with exercise room and a bonus room above it, a lower floor catering kitchen to make entertaining easier, covered decking for year-round outdoor living, and a beautifully landscaped garden.

5075 Fish Creek Rd N, Wilson, WY This 8,000 square foot home is located on almost 70 acres of property that is adjacent to the Bridger Teton National Forest. The property includes a main house, a guest home, and an artist's cabin.

Gorgeous right?

I feel like this home would have plenty of room for my large family of 7.

After all, the guest house is almost as large as the house we live in now.

I love the fact that with its location adjacent to Bridger Teton National Forest you can easily head out for a hike, or even snowshoe or cross country ski.

Frankly, I don't have a single complaint at all about anything I saw.

I do wonder if the property comes furnished or not. I think that I would be disappointed if it didn't, simply because I love everything about how it was decorated.

Too bad that price tag is so steep, though I think we can agree (in this case) the price is probably accurate for what you're getting.

Swanky Downtown Sheridan Loft Has Major NYC Vibes This gorgeous loft located in Downtown Sheridan, Wyoming has some major NYC vibes.