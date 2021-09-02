Wyoming’s Best Road Trip Food Joint is in Cheyenne and Laramie

Labor Day Weekend is approaching and with that, there's a chance you might be doing some traveling given the fact that it is one of the most popular holiday weekends to do just that. So maybe you're going on a road trip. Or maybe someone is coming through southeast Wyoming on their road trip. If so, the 'best road trip food you need to try' is at a joint that's in both Cheyenne and Laramie.

Of course, road trips are a great time to try something new. They're a great time to go somewhere and try something you can't get anywhere else. The publication, 'Business Insider' recently picked out the 'road trip food stops you need to try in every state'. Maybe you would think if it's in Wyoming, it could be a steakhouse or burger joint. Nope, neither. Instead, how about some of the best Asian cuisine you could ask for? Anong's Thai Cuisine was picked as the best road trip food stop in Wyoming.

What's even better about this is that there are three locations in Wyoming you stop at for this in Cheyenne, Laramie, and Rawlins. If anyone's driving along I-80, they have some options for this joint. Here's what a review from Logan, from Provo, Utah said about his experience at Anong's Thai Cuisine:

Some friends and I were road-tripping through Wyoming to Colorado and needed a place to stop for dinner. This place was one of the top-rated places and we all like Thai food so we thought 'what the heck.' We all wish we had this place back in Provo cause we would definitely stop again. The service was quick and helpful but also very personable. It was a great experience, and we didn't have to wait long for our food either! 10 out of 10 would recommend.

That's something that anyone who's stopped in there can agree with. Everything from their Roasted Duck Curry to Pad Thai is amazing! Check out their full menu by clicking here! Luckily for us in Cheyenne or Laramie, we have some amazing Thai food in our own backyard. The Cheyenne location is at 620 Central Ave while the Laramie location is 101 E. Ivinson St. It's nice that we don't even have to go on a road trip for it.

