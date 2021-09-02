Billy Ray Cyrus Leading Waverly Strong: A Concert for Disaster Relief

Billy Ray Cyrus leads a group of country hitmakers committed to helping Waverly County rebuild after torrential rains flooded the middle Tennessee county last month.

James Otto, Meghan Linsey, Drew Baldridge and Eric Paslay are also slated to play Waverly Strong: A Concert for Disaster Relief next Tuesday (Sept. 7) at Nashville’s City Winery. Actor Dennis Quaid is a co-headliner for a one-time, in person and live-streaming event that will benefit United Way of Humphreys County. In total, 11 entertainers will participate, including Blessing Offor, Jacob Bryant and Tigirlily.

Twenty people were killed when over 17 inches of rain drenched Humphreys, Tenn., a small town in Waverly County (west of Nashville). Since then, the people living in that area have been doing their best to rebuild, with country stars familiar with the towns helping how they can. Loretta Lynn’s ranch was among the properties flooded, and her granddaughter Tayla Lynn has been outspoken about the need for aid.

"It's almost like you're always in fight mode," she tells Taste of Country. "You just keep doing stuff and trying to help. But everyone just looks like zombies, you know?"

Tickets for the show start at $50, with proceeds going to survivors and families of flood victims in Waverly. To attend the show live, one must show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test. The livestream will happen at Mandolin.com. Additional donations to the United Way can be made by texting FLOODRLIEF to 269-89.