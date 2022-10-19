University of Wyoming Is Inviting You To Trick-Or-Treat On Campus

The University of Wyoming is inviting all the little ghouls, goblins, princesses, zombies, and superheroes for a Safe Treat on the UW campus next week! Various events, fun activities, and a bunch of treats await!

Hosted by various UW departments, such as the Residence Life, the Center for Student Involvement and Leadership, and the Wyoming Union, the popular community event is back for everyone to enjoy!

Trick-or-treating, mazes, storytelling, games, and other activities will be available throughout the Wyoming Union; the lower level of Washakie Dining Center; and select locations on Fraternity/Sorority Mall.

The Event

Day: Thursday, October 27

Thursday, October 27 Time: 4 PM to 7 PM

4 PM to 7 PM Location: The University of Wyoming campus

Where to park?

Parking will be available in the Wyoming Union and Cooper House parking lots; lots to the north and east of the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts; the College of Education lot; the Corbett Building lot; and along 19th Street.

For more information about parking, visit the transportation map available here.

Keep scrolling to check out the rest of the Trick-or-Treats happening in Laramie this month. You wouldn't want to miss any of them!