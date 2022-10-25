Celebrate Halloween This Weekend With UWYO’s Athletes

So many fun things happening in Laramie this week for Halloween! Everyone's going to be having so much fun, you won't even notice how cold the weather is.

The University of Wyoming's athletes is excited to be meeting our little ghosts, goblins, and superheroes this weekend! They have two separate events for you to go to, so make sure you go to both!

Both events are happening Saturday, October 29!

Meet & Greet the UW Wrestling Team

Come and meet the UW wrestling team as they hand out candies, try some cheese, and buy raffle tickets.

Time: 10 AM to 2 PM (Cheese tasting starts at noon!)

10 AM to 2 PM (Cheese tasting starts at noon!) Location: Chalk n Cheese (209 S 2nd St.)

Chalk n Cheese (209 S 2nd St.) For More Information click HERE

Pokes Halloween Bash with UW SAAC

If you are already planning on going to the Volleyball game this Saturday, you would want to make sure to stick around. Enjoy a fun-filled Halloween Bash at the Wyoming Memorial Fieldhouse. Costumes are encouraged (when else will you be wearing them, right?) but not required!

There will be a lot of fun-filled activities such as face painting, bean bag tosses, and other fun games as you trick-or-treat!

Time: After the 3:30 PM Volleyball game

After the 3:30 PM Volleyball game Location: Wyoming Memorial Fieldhouse

Wyoming Memorial Fieldhouse For More Information click HERE