Heavy Snow Possible In Southeast Wyoming Next Week

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says that while a pretty nice weekend is ahead, residents should brace for the possibility of heavy snow towards mid-week next week.

The agency posted this statement on its website:

''Here's a look at the weather forecast for southeast Wyoming and Nebraska Panhandle. Looking nice for the weekend with breezy winds and dry conditions. That changes Monday as a cold front approaches from the west. Look for snow along the I-80 Corridor Monday night that could impact travel. More widespread snow expected Tuesday and Wednesday that could produce widespread travel impacts. If planning travel Tuesday and Wednesday next week, keep an eye on the forecast as your travel could be significantly impacted."