Poll: Should Wyoming School Boards Enact Face Mask Mandates?

Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon recently said that he won't order Wyoming schools to implement face mask mandates for the upcoming school year.

But the governor also did not ban such mandates, essentially saying he will leave the decision up to the local school boards.

Meanwhile, Wyoming's State Health Officer recently said that both vaccinated and unvaccinated people should wear face masks indoors in most areas of the state as COVID-19 infections surge, mainly involving the Delta variant.

The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department has likewise said that people in the state's most populated county should wear the masks in public indoor places, regardless of vaccination status.

So with the school year about to get underway in the Cowboy State, do you think school boards across Wyoming should re-implement face mask mandates?

