Poll: What’s Your Favorite New Song on the Radio for April 2021?

In April, we are doing the opposite of spring cleaning in country music. We'll call it spring hoarding, because there is a ton of new country hitting your radio this month.

Thomas Rhett's "Country Again" is starting to play more and more on the radio. Rhett is coming off his Male Artist of the Year win at the 2021 ACMs and releasing the new single ahead of his Center Point Road Tour that starts in August.

Luke Bryan's "Waves" just released to country radio, and as you can imagine, radio stations are playing it a lot already. To add fuel to the fire of this song, Bryan was just named the 2021 ACM Entertainer of the Year.

"My Masterpiece" is the latest single from Darius Rucker. It's an ode to the love of your life. For me personally, I love anything Darius Rucker does, so I'm in on this one.

Kelsea Ballerini and Kenny Chesney's "Half of my Hometown" is the latest release from her album Ballerini, and it is an ode to their shared hometown of Knoxville, Tenn. Ballerini told us that she sent it to Kenny Chesney's people and was surprised to hear that he wanted to be on the song, too. Look for this song to do big things on the charts, it has mega star power.

There are a lot to choose from, but tell us your favorite new song on the radio for April 2021:

Alan Jackson, “You’ll Always Be My Baby”

Alex Miller, “I’m Over You So Get Over Me”

Dillon Carmichael, “Hot Beer”

Dustin Lynch, Mackenzie Porter, “Thinking ‘Bout You”

Kelsea Ballerini, Kenny Chesney, “Half of My Hometown”

Luke Bryan, "Waves"

Luke Combs, “Forever After All”

Maddie & Tae, “Woman You Got”

Matt Stell, “That Ain’t Me No More”

Thomas Rhett, “Country Again”

