High School Spring Golf is Underway, Big Weekend is Planned

The spring high school golf season is scheduled to hit high gear this weekend with five events on the calendar.

One event has been played, the 2021 Spring Worland Invitational was earlier this month.

Erika Cook from Lovell fired a 77 at the Green Hills Golf Course in Worland. She won by four shots of Sheridan’s Samantha Spielman. Jaren Calkins of Lander shot a 68 for a one-stroke victory over Worland’s Karsten Simmons. The Sheridan girls and Cody boys won the team titles.

This week’s spring golf events are in Douglas, Kemmerer, Powell, and Sundance on Friday. Moorcroft is hosting an event on Saturday.

All golf schedules are subject to change, and of course, weather-permitting.

FRIDAY, APRIL 23:

Douglas Invitational at Douglas Community Club – Buffalo, Cheyenne South, Kelly Walsh, Laramie, Natrona County, Thunder Basin

Kemmerer Invite at Fossil Island Golf Course – Green River, Kemmerer, Lander, Lyman, Pinedale, Riverton

Powell Invite at the Powell Golf Club – Campbell County, Cody, Lovell, Powell, Sheridan, Thermopolis, Worland - CANCELED

Sundance Invite at the Sundance Country Club – Big Horn, Lusk, Moorcroft, Sundance, Upton, Wright

SATURDAY, APRIL 24:

Moorcroft Invite at Keyhole Country Club – Big Horn, Lusk, Moorcroft, Sundance, Upton, Wright

