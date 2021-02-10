Jackson Hesford of Cheyenne East Signs with Chadron St. for Football

Cheyenne East super athlete Jackson Hesford has signed with Chadron State for football. Hesford put together a couple of strong seasons at the receiver spot for east and in the 2020 4A state championship season, he caught 54 balls for 801 yards with 8 touchdown catches. His best game was against Thunder Basin where he caught 13 balls for 194 yards and 2 TDs. Hesford was also a force on defense with 28 solo tackles and 3 interceptions.

In 2019 as a junior, he once again caught 54 passes, this time of 687 yards and 8 touchdowns. He was named all-state in his offense and on defense in 2019, he made 38 solo tackles with 2 interceptions and 3 fumble recoveries.

Hesford is an excellent wrestler who placed 2nd at 160 pounds at the 4A state tournament in 2020 and is currently the #1 ranked wrestler by wyowrestling.com at 160.

