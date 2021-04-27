Jana Kramer Accuses Husband Mike Caussin of Adultery in Divorce Filings

Actor and singer Jana Kramer hinted that husband Mike Caussin's infidelity may have caused the end of their marriage. The divorce filing formally confirms it.

Kramer, 37, says Caussin, 34, "has been guilty of inappropriate marital conduct ... and that Husband has been guilty of Adultery." People discovered the divorce filing, which came on April 20, in Williamson County, southwest of Nashville. Kramer is asking for primary custody of their two kids and wants Caussin to cover her legal fees.

"As I try to make sense of a reality I never wanted to believe could be possible again, those words have now become a reality," Kramer wrote in a cryptic Instagram post last week. "I fought y'all. I've loved hard. I've forgiven. I've put the work in. I've given everything I have, and now I have nothing else to give. It's time."

The pair have been married six years, but nearly divorced five years ago when Caussin was unfaithful, allegedly with multiple women at that time. Treatment and counseling brought them back together, and while they fought and often referred to this time in their life during their Whine Down podcast, even their team was surprised by news that Caussin may have cheated again. A producer who helped host a recent episode admits he's shocked, and he's known them for a long time.

"It's been years of a podcast with these two arguing, bickering, struggling through their relationship, but I really thought they had turned a corner," producer Mark says.

Kramer and Caussin have two children together: 5-year-old Jolie and 2-year-old Jace. Kramer hasn't said anything about the divorce since posting the news last week. She's lived her life quite openly for some time, so fans may be expecting some kind of update in a future podcast.

After the 2016 separation and reconciliation, the couple funneled all their experiences into a book called The Good Fight: Wanting to Leave, Choosing to Stay, and the Powerful Practice for Loving Faithfully.

