Jason Aldean’s ‘Trouble With a Heartbreak’ Recalls His Early Breakup Ballads [Listen]

Jason Aldean blends two separate eras of his music with his new song, "Trouble With a Heartbreak." For the most part, the mid-tempo, rock-inspired power ballad recalls slower songs from his My Kinda Party and Night Train era, but there's a drop of R&B production that makes one think of They Don't Know, his most progressive album to date.

"Tattoos on This Town," "Flyover States" and "Night Train" aren't apples-to-apples comparisons, but sonically, that's where "Trouble With a Heartbreak" fits. This isn't to say the song from the Georgia half of his two-album series is old or tired — country music that recalls an artist's "classic" sound is working in 2022. See Zac Brown Band for an example, Lady A for another.

Brett Beavers, Kurt Allison, Tully Kennedy and John Morgan wrote "Trouble With a Heartbreak." Together, the four men recall heartbreak as something of a bruise that is very slow to heal; everyone has advice on how to "move on," but none of it is any good. The hook is more subtle, especially in the shadow of "If I Didn't Love You," Aldean's massive collaboration with Carrie Underwood.

Did You Know?: Both haves of Aldean's Macon, Georgia album series include five live recordings of older Jason Aldean songs.

Jason Aldean's "Trouble With a Heartbreak" Lyrics:

The trouble with a heartbreak.

Don't let anybody tell ya it's gonna be easy / Cause it ain't easy /
Don't let anyone tell ya they know what it's like / When they say / Get out on this town, meet somebody new, get lost in the crowd, all I see is you / Don't let anybody tell ya it's gonna be easy.

Chorus:
And that's the trouble with a heartbreak / It’s gonna hang around / Leave you midnight breaking down, wondering how / Long that it's gonna take / Getting over her / It's a can't drown whiskey down kinda hurt / Yeah, you can burn them four wheels up that road / But there ain't nowhere her memory can go / That's the trouble with a heartbreak / Yeah, that's the trouble with a heartbreak, a heartbreak.

Think about where she is, who she's driving crazy / Can't see a rear view sunset without thinking 'bout us / Girl, I still think about us.

Repeat Chorus

Get out on this town, meet somebody new / Meet somebody, get out of this town / Get lost in the crowd, all I see is you.

Repeat Chorus

