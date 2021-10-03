Jason Baker Is Larimer County’s Most Wanted Fugitive

Larimer County Sheriff's Office

The Larimer County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a 25-year-old Fort Collins man who is wanted on a long list of charges.

Jason Baker is described as standing 6 feet tall and weighing 145 pounds, with blue eyes and blond hair.

He is wanted on the following charges, according to the Larimer County Sheriff's Facebook page:

May be an image of 1 person and text that says 'ARIMER SHERIFF COUNTY CO. SHERIFF'S OFFICE MOST WANTED JASON DARIN BAKER AKA: RICHARD CANNADY DOB: 03/29/1996 Height: 6'00" Weight: 145 Hair: Blond Eyes: Blue Last Known Address: 6675 Lemay, Ft Collins, co LCSO WARRANT(S): Felony: Vehicular Eluding -W/Injury Criminal Mischief Possess Drug Paraphernalia Driving After Revocation Prohibited HTo Reckless Endangerment Obstructing Government Operations Leaving the Scene of Accident Involving Injury Fictitious License Plate $NO BOND If you have information on the location or Crime Stoppers this person please call (970) 416-1985 (970) 221-6868'

