Jason Baker Is Larimer County’s Most Wanted Fugitive

The Larimer County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a 25-year-old Fort Collins man who is wanted on a long list of charges.

Jason Baker is described as standing 6 feet tall and weighing 145 pounds, with blue eyes and blond hair.

He is wanted on the following charges, according to the Larimer County Sheriff's Facebook page:

