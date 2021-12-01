‘The Voice': Jeremy Rosado Wins Blake Shelton’s Praise After Rascal Flatts Cover

Jeremy Rosado surprised Blake Shelton by singing a country song on Tuesday night (Nov. 30) during the epic Live Top 10 Eliminations on Season 21 of The Voice.

Appearing in the bottom three with Team Grande’s Holly Forbes and Team Legend’s Jershika Maple, Rosado performed a heartfelt rendition of Rascal Flatts’ hit version of “What Hurts the Most,” initially recorded by Mark Wills.

Onstage, the Team Kelly hopeful brought the heartbreaking lyrics to life, showcasing his powerful range and spectacular falsetto on the slow-tempo tune. However, his performance didn't earn him enough Instant-Save Votes to secure a spot in the Top 8.

Rosado has not delved too far into the country genre since beginning his run on The Voice. But, he was required to sing a country song the night before as part of “Challenge Week." So the idea of him singing another song outside of his lane wasn't entirely out of the box. Nonetheless, his decision to do so brought a smile to Shelton’s face.

“Hey man, not that it matters, but that’s two country songs in a row, and I love that!” Shelton said, acknowledging Rosado’s ability to tackle different genres. “It’s awesome. It’s hard to put together reasons that make sense that anyone is in the bottom three. It makes no sense because you’re all so talented. But it is what it is at this point.”

During Challenge Week on Monday (Nov. 29), Rosado was given Jimmie Allen and Brad Paisley’s collaboration, “Freedom Is a Highway.” At the time, coach Kelly Clarkson said that she chose the song to show a different side of Rosado, who tends to sing ballads. She hoped he would use his energy to interact with the audience on an uptempo song. Although Rosado opted out of performing an upbeat song for his Instant-Save performance, Clarkson seemed enthused.

“You’re so gifted. You’re such a talented vocalist. This is such a brilliant ‘save’ song. I have all the faith in America to vote Jeremy through,” Clarkson said.

Despite Clarkson's approval, Rosado won’t be moving on to the semi-finals. He and Forbes, who sang Clarkson’s “Because of You,” were cut from the competition after receiving the lowest number of fan votes. Maple, however, is one step closer to winning it all following her powerful rendition of the Empire Cast and V. Bozeman's “What Is Love.”

Fans can keep up with The Voice every Monday and Tuesday night on NBC.