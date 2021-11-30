Wyoming’s COVID-19 Death Toll Rises by 81

The Wyoming Department of Health on Tuesday reported 81 more coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the state's death toll to 1,428.

The newly confirmed deaths involved the following individuals:

An older adult Albany County woman died in October. She had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Albany County woman died in November. She was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Albany County man died in October. He was hospitalized in another state and not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Campbell County woman died in November. She was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Campbell County man died in November. He was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Campbell County woman died in November. She had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Campbell County woman died in October. She was a resident of a local long-term care facility and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Campbell County man died in November. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Campbell County woman died in November. She was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Carbon County man died in November. He was hospitalized; it’s unclear whether he had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Carbon County man died in November. He was hospitalized; it’s unclear whether he had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Converse County woman died in November. She was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Converse County man died in November. He was hospitalized in another state and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Converse County woman died in November. She was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Crook County woman died in November. She was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Fremont County woman died in November. She was a resident of a local long-term care facility; she was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Fremont County woman died in October. She had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Fremont County man died in October. He had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Fremont County woman died in October. She had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Fremont County woman died in November. She was hospitalized in another state and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Fremont County woman died in October. She had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Fremont County man died in November. He was hospitalized in another state and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Fremont County man died in November. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Fremont County man died in November. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Fremont County man died in November. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Park County woman died in October. She had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Fremont County man died in October. He was hospitalized in another state and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Fremont County woman died in October. She was hospitalized in another state and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Goshen County man died in November. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Laramie County woman died in November. She was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Laramie County woman died in November. She was hospitalized; it’s unclear whether she had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Laramie County woman died in November. She was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Laramie County woman died in November. She was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Laramie County woman died in November. She was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Laramie County woman died in November. She was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Laramie County man died in November. He was hospitalized; it’s unclear whether he had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Laramie County man died in November. He was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Laramie County woman died in November. She had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Laramie County woman died in November. She was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Laramie County man died in November. He was hospitalized in another state and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Laramie County man died in November. He had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Laramie County woman died in October. She had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Laramie County woman died in October. She had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Natrona County woman died in November. She was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Natrona County woman died in November. She was hospitalized and was a resident of a local long-term care facility; it’s unclear whether she had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Natrona County man died in October. He was hospitalized; it’s unclear whether he had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Natrona County man died in November. He was hospitalized; it’s unclear whether he had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Natrona County man died in November. He was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Natrona County man died in October. He was hospitalized; it’s unclear whether he had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Natrona County woman died in October. She was hospitalized; it’s unclear whether she had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Natrona County man died in November. He had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Natrona County woman died in November. She was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Natrona County woman died in November. She was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Natrona County woman died in November. She was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Natrona County man died in November. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Natrona County man died in November. He was hospitalized in another state and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Natrona County man died in November. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Natrona County man died in November. He was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Natrona County woman died in November. She was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Natrona County woman died in October. She was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Niobrara County woman died in November. She was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Park County woman died in November. She was hospitalized; it’s unclear whether she had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Park County man died in November. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Park County man died in October. He was hospitalized in another state and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Park County man died in November. He was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Park County woman died in November. She was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Park County woman died in November. She had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Park County man died in November. He was hospitalized in another state and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Platte County man died in November. He was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Platte County woman died in November. She was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Platte County woman died in November. She was hospitalized in another state and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Sheridan County man died in November. He was hospitalized; it’s unclear whether he had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Sheridan County woman died in November. She was hospitalized; it’s unclear whether she had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Sublette County man died in November. He was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Sweetwater County man died in November. He was hospitalized; it’s unclear whether he had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Sweetwater County woman died in November. She was hospitalized in another state; it’s unclear whether she had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Sweetwater County man died in November. He had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Sweetwater County man died in October. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Uinta County man died in November. He was hospitalized in another state and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Washakie County woman died in November. She was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Weston County woman died in November. She was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

Of the 628 deaths that have occurred since Jan. 1, 2021, 82.48% have been among Wyomingites who were unvaccinated.

As of Monday, 42.07% of the state's population had been fully vaccinated, one of the lowest vaccination rates in the country.

