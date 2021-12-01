Cheyenne NWS: Snow Possible In SE Wyoming Monday/Tuesday

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says we could see our first winter weather in a while early next week, although that is still somewhat speculative at this point.

The area has been experiencing unusually balmy weather for late November/early December of late, with record to near-record warm temperatures. That tendency will likely continue into the weekend, with temperatures approaching an almost-unheard-of [for December] 70 degrees on Saturday

The agency posted this statement on its website this morning [12/1]:

5 AM MDT December 1 Update: A rollercoaster ride of high temperatures this week with some possible rain/snow entering the picture on Monday night and Tuesday next week. Today, Thursday and Saturday elevated fire weather conditions will be possible with very windy conditions possible Saturday into Saturday night. Stay tuned to further updates at weather.gov/cheyenne