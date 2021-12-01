Cheers! Wyoming Brewers Festival Sets 2022 Date

I may be a little biased about this, but the Wyoming Brewers Festival was by far, my favorite craft beer festival of 2021. I went to 3, so take that sample size as you will, but it was a lot of fun. Everything from the different beers to try to the food and the live music. I mean, last year they not only had a Pearl Jam cover band, but the Green Day cover band absolutely brought the house down.

All that fun came from a year where we weren't totally sure we'd get to enjoy the 25th annual festival that had to be canceled in 2020 because of you know what. So, now, let's gear ourselves up and get ready to go through the next 6 months of Winter and celebrate in June with a beer festival that, well, we deserve.

What are the dates and times for the 26th Wyoming Brewers Festival?

Mark on your calendars that you're going to get as a Holiday gift this month, June 17th and 18th from 5 pm to 10 pm both days.

Does The Wyoming Brewers Festival Benefit Anything?

I'm glad you asked, the Wyoming Brewers Festival is a great fundraiser for the Cheyenne Depot. The Depot Museum works really hard year in and year out to be a staple of Cheyenne and it's nice that we can drink for a cause to help out a great cause.

What Breweries Will Participate

Those won't be released until later in 2022, BUT, I can tell you, it'll be a lot and they'll mostly be Front Range and Wyoming breweries.

Check out the cover photo they used for the upcoming festival, it looks awesome.

You can find out more details on the event from their Facebook Event post here.

