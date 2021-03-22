Lander’s Jaren Calkins Signs with UW for Golf

Lander golfer Jaren Calkins will be making the next step forward in his career as he committed to the University of Wyoming men's program in Laramie. Calkins is a two-time state champion in 3A and won his first state title as a freshman back in 2017 with rounds of 71-72 in the state tournament. He won that tourney by 3 strokes.

In his sophomore year, he took 2nd as he carded rounds of 72-73 to finish just two strokes off the pace. Calkins rebounded in 2019 with a 3A state championship, shooting 71 and 67 to win by 3 strokes. Then in his senior year, Calkins placed 2nd at the 3A state tournament with rounds of 69-72 to finish 3 strokes off the lead. His Lander team, by the way, won state championships in 2017, 2018, and 2019.

Calkins was a four-time all-state selection and also won the 2020 Wyoming State Golf Association Men's Amateur Championship. He was also named the Association's Boys Player of the Year.

Lander High School

Get our free mobile app