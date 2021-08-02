Wyoming Golf Teams Compete in Junior America’s Cup Tournaments

The boy's Junior America's Cup Golf Tournament was held last week at the Powder Horn in Sheridan with Wyoming finishing 11th at 33 over par. Southern California won the tournament at 19 under and SOCAL had the individual champion as well in Conlan Luciano who finished at 9 under par with rounds of 65, 71, and 68.

The four members of the Wyoming team were state champions on the prep level and the top finisher from the Cowboy State was Parker Paxton from Riverton who carded rounds of 72-70 and 78. He finished in 19th place at 7 over par. Laramie's Jackson McClure finished in 32nd place at +12 with rounds of 79-73-73. Right behind him in 39th place was Jaren Calkins from Lander who had rounds of 79-74-74 to wrap things up at +14. Worland's Karsrton Simmons placed 53rd at +21 with rounds of 81-74 and 79.

The girl's Junior America's Cup was in Eagle, Idaho back in the middle of July with the Wyoming team finishing 16th. The top ladies finisher for Wyoming was Erika Cook of Lovell at 12 over par with rounds of 72-76 and 77. That was good enough for 35th place. Sophie Spiva from Natrona took 28th place at +28 as she shot 86-76 and 79. Sheridan's Samantha Spielman took 33rd, carding rounds of 83-80-83 to finish at +33. Finally, Sheridan's Izzy Laird finished at +49 with rounds of 93-84 and 85.

Wyoming isn't represented on Team USA for the 2020 (in 2021) Olympics in Tokyo. But, athletes born in Wyoming have competed for the gold a handful of times over the last century.

According to the folks at BeenVerified.com , seven Wyoming-born Olympians have competed on the world's largest stage.

Since the 1932 LA games, these competitors earned four Olympic medals; one gold, two silver, and a bronze. Wrestling, Track and Field, and Rowing are the evens where Wyoming-natives have shined.







