Laramie County Sheriff’s Office Lifts Facemask Requirement

The Laramie County Sheriff's Office has lifted a facemask requirement that was in place to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The mandate had been lifted earlier this year but was reimposed on June 10 in the wake of a surge of Laramie County coronavirus cases.

Get our free mobile app

The agency posted this statement on July 7:

Our recent rash of COVID-19 outbreaks has been successfully controlled. Due to this, we are lifting our request to have members of the public wearing masks while being in our building. We would like to remind you to please practice social distancing and general good hygiene practices. Thank you to all our visitors for your dedication to help in the matter.