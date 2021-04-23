Laramie County Sheriff’s Office to Participate in Take Back Day

The Laramie County Sheriff's Office will once again be participating in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day this weekend.

Deputy Jeff Barnes says the agency will be collecting unused prescriptions at Laramie County Fire District #1 at 207 E. Allison Road from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. tomorrow, April 24.

"Too often, unused prescription drugs find their way into the wrong hands which is dangerous and often tragic," said Barnes.

"This is a wonderful opportunity to dispose of prescriptions without flushing them into the sewer system," he added.

Barnes says the sheriff's office took in approximately 250 pounds of unused prescriptions during last October's event.