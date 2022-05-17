The newest brewery that will be opening up in Cheyenne has announced a fundraiser for the Cheyenne Animal Shelter, in conjunction with help from some other friends around the local community in the capital city during next month.

Blue Raven Brewery hasn't even had the chance to open its doors yet as it is set to open up on May 24th, in the same building that Danielmark's Brewing Company just left, but they are already planning a big event, as they will team up with Alf's Pub & Package and Beach Please Company in support of the Cheyenne Animal Shelter.

The newest brewery in Cheyenne posted this on their Facebook page to make the announcement:

There's gonna be a fun and worthwhile event benefiting the Cheyenne Animal shelter coming up on the 25th of June. At Blue Raven Brewery, we'll have some small band or acoustic music playing inside the taproom and plan to have some cornhole competitions in the street. Plenty of tasty beverages to go around from us, Beach Please Drink Company and from Alf's Pub and Package. My understanding is Alf's will be serving in the parking lot of Beach Please Drink Company just behind us, where live music will also be playing. Food trucks will be on site as well! We'll work out some more activities as we get closer, but we can't wait! Bring the whole family and the pups. Support Cheyenne Animal Shelter and perhaps even adopt a dog

Blue Raven Brewery also said in the announcement for the event that they will donate $.50 to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter for every beer purchased during the event. Donation bins will also be on site for the fundraiser.

So come out June 25th to Blue Raven Brewery in downtown Cheyenne to help the cause for Cheyenne Animal Shelter with live music, food, a raffle, and plenty of beer!

