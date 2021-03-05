Laramie High School Competes in Two More State Championships

It’s another state championship weekend for Laramie High School student-athletes with girls’ indoor track and alpine skiing ending their season.

Laramie will take nine girls to the indoor track championships on Saturday in Gillette. They have three competing in individual events, while the other six are part of two relays that qualified. One relay, the 4x200, is a replacement for a team that was qualified but had to drop out.

Head coach Greg Schabron said they learned last week at boys’ state it is different in Gillette.

“Hearing how quiet the stands were, and there’s more energy when we had field events and running events going on at the same time, but it’s definitely different. Finding out that our 4x200 made it, there’s an energy that these girls bring that’s exciting.”

He’s happy that a few more get to go given the different atmosphere it’s been this year and with fewer meets.

“The staff is trying to bring some energy (to the athletes), but this time, it’s the girls that are getting us pumped up as much as we’re trying to get them pumped up.”

The two busiest athletes will be seniors Libby Berryhill and Taylor Gardner. Berryhill will run the open 800, 1600, and 3200 meters at state. Gardner will compete in the 55-meter hurdles, the long jump, the triple jump, and run on the 4x200 meter relay.

Schabron said those two are ranked in the top four of their events.

“With Libby sometimes as high as second in those events. I think they’ve set themselves up really well. It just speaks of what competing for four years can do for you. The consistency, and essentially after that first meet, they had alleviated some of their stress realizing, okay, I’ve made the mark I need to, to go there (the state meet). I think they are ready to go. I haven’t talked to them about how excited they are, but it’s there, you can feel that.”

Kodi Johnson will run in the 200 meters, while the 4x800 meter relay is also in action.

Field events start at 9 a.m. and running events on the track will begin at 10 a.m. It’s a one-day state championship.

Alpine Skiing

Laramie is at the state championships in Jackson at the Snow King Mountain Resort.

Friday is giant slalom racing. Isabelle Spivey, McCrea Doyle, Silja Alexander, Lina Woelk, and Ally Delaney will ski for the girls. The boys are Ashton Ford, Tim Considine, Alonzo Gardea, Omar Gardea, and Lennie Manwarren.

Saturday will feature the slalom. It’s the same five girls for LHS, while the boys swap Kolby Buus for Manwarren.