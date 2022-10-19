Laramie High School Sports Roundup 10-19-22

A pair of top-three finishes at the conference cross-country championships highlighted the Laramie High School sports recap from last weekend.

LHS teams ran in Afton last Friday afternoon. Also last week, Laramie hosted a huge swim invitational, volleyball won twice on the road, and football lost at Rock Springs.

Laramie Cross Country

The boys finished second and the girls took third place at the Class 4A West Conference Cross Country Championships hosted by Star Valley at the Valley View Golf Course last week.

The Plainsmen scored 50 points as a team and came in behind Star Valley on its home course, who scored 37 points. Junior Dominic Eberle finished third at a time of 16:42.50. Senior teammate Meyer Smith came in sixth at 17:18.70. Sophomore Gideon Moore was ninth.

The Lady Plainsmen placed third in the team standings with 76 points. They finished behind Natrona County (32) and Jackson (64). Junior Addison Forry was the runner-up at 19:57.60. Junior Leah Schabron took ninth place at a time of 21:16.90.

Laramie is getting ready for the state championships on Saturday at Ethete, WY.

Laramie Swimming & Diving

LHS hosted 21 teams for the Laramie Pre-Invite and Laramie Invitational last weekend.

Last Friday was a non-scored meet. The big day was last Saturday, and Laramie took fourth in the 22-team swim meet. Laramie scored 141 points and finished behind Cheyenne Central, Jackson, and Campbell County.

Senior Ashlyn Mathes was one of two swimmers in the entire meet to win two individual events. She won the 200 and 500 freestyle races.

Laramie will compete at the 4A West Conference Championships on Friday and Saturday in Casper at Kelly Walsh High School.

Laramie Volleyball

A long road trip was productive for LHS, as the Lady Plainsmen won both their quadrant crossover matches.

Laramie swept Natrona County last Friday in Casper by scores of 25-17, 25-22, and 25-18.

They won at Sheridan on Saturday in another sweep. Those scores were 25-22, 25-15, and 25-13.

LHS improved to 20-6 on the season. They wrap up the regular season with their last two conference quadrant matches versus Cheyenne Central and Cheyenne East. The Central match will be Senior Night and the final home match for Taylor Tyser and Emily Gardner. That starts at 6 p.m. Friday’s match at Cheyenne East is at 5 p.m.

Plainsmen Football

Despite an early lead, the Laramie Plainsmen lost at Rock Springs, 35-13 last Friday night.

An early interception by Mahlon Morris led the Plainsmen’s first TD. Ben Malone found Porter Trabing on a 5-yard pass for a 7-0 lead. Rock Springs came back and scored the next 28 points. They led 14-7 at halftime, and Brycen Coombs ran for two TDs in the third quarter for a 28-7 lead. Malone connected with Trabing on a 32-yard TD pass in the fourth, but the Tigers added another touchdown for the final margin.

Malone threw for 215 yards and two TDs. Trabing had career-highs of seven receptions for 75 yards and two touchdowns. LHS finished with 325 yards of total offense.

Rock Springs had 453 yards of total offense. QB Michael Faigl threw for 241 yards and 2 TDs and added a rushing TD.

The Plainsmen fell to 1-7 on the season. They conclude the regular season with Senior Night against Cheyenne South (0-8) on Friday at 6 p.m. Seniors will be honored at 5 p.m.