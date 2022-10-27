Laramie Volleyball is Prepped for Regionals [VIDEO]

It’s a crucial weekend for Laramie High School volleyball. They play in the 4A East Regional Volleyball Championship in Cheyenne.

The goal is two victories to qualify for next week’s state tournament in Casper. Two losses mean the season would come to an end.

Laramie is 22-6 on the season.

Head coach Jill Stucky feels her squad is peaking at the right time.

“We’re such a young group of girls that we’ve had the whole goal over the season is to come to practice every day and get a little bit better. Here we are at the end of the season and we continue to get a little bit better every day. It just makes me really excited as we head into regionals to take on better competition and work our way, hopefully, to the state tournament.”

KOWB’s David Settle visited with sophomore starters Savanna Steiert and Michon Sailors about how the team is playing and their progress this year. Also, they discussed what they’re focusing on in practice and their thoughts on the regional tournament.

LHS plays Sheridan at 10 a.m. on Friday at Cheyenne East High School. A win would advance the Lady Plainsmen to a match at 4 p.m. A loss would send them to a loser-out match at 9 a.m. on Saturday.

The third-place match is at 3 p.m. on Saturday followed by the regional championship match at 4:30 p.m.