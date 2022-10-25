Laramie High School Sports Roundup 10-25-22

The conclusion of the high school cross country season, a conference title, and the end of two regular seasons happened last weekend in Laramie High School sports.

Laramie brought home a team trophy and two all-state awards from the cross-country state championships. They won the conference title in girls’ swimming and diving, and both football and volleyball wrapped up the regular season with victories.

Laramie Cross Country

Junior Addie Forry took third place at the 2022 Wyoming High School Cross Country State Championships in Ethete last Saturday.

Forry ran the 5K course in 19:24.44. She earned her third all-state award in three seasons. Forry’s effort helped the LHS girls place sixth in the team standings.

The other third place was by the boys’ team. They scored 86 points and finished behind Star Valley (50 pts.) and Cheyenne Central (79). It was the first trophy from the state championships for Laramie since 2018.

Junior Dominic Eberle was the top runner for the Plainsmen. He came in eighth place and ran 16:33.96 and earned his first all-state award in cross-country.

Laramie Swimming & Diving

The Lady Plainsmen won the 4A West Conference Swimming and Diving championship last Friday and Saturday in Casper.

Laramie topped the five-team field with 351 points. Kelly Walsh was second (316) and Jackson came in third (304).

LHS won the two-day swim meet thanks to their team depth. The only event victories were by senior Ashlyn Mathes. She won both the 200 and 500 freestyle races.

Plainsmen Football

Laramie qualified for the Class 4A football playoffs after a 21-0 victory over Cheyenne South on Senior Night last Friday at Deti Stadium.

Quarterback Ben Malone ran for one TD and threw for two more TDs.

A 5-yard TD run in the first quarter by Malone gave LHS a 6-0 lead. It stayed that way until Malone found Adrien Calderon with a 12-yard TD pass in the third quarter. After a 2-point pass to Calderon, it was 14-0. The Plainsmen capped it off with a 13-yard TD pass from Malone to Calderon in the fourth quarter for the final margin.

The Plainsmen ran for a season-high 129 yards on the ground. Jeremy Sanchez ran for 97 yards and Porter Trabing added 57 yards. Laramie finished with 203 yards of total offense. They held South to 178 yards.

Laramie grabbed the No. 8 seed in the Class 4A playoffs and will face defending champion and top seed Sheridan on the road on Friday at 6 p.m.

Laramie Volleyball

The Lady Plainsmen concluded the regular season with two conference quadrant victories last Thursday and Friday.

Laramie swept Cheyenne Central at home last Thursday. The scores were 25-14, 25-14, and 25-18. Michon Sailors had nine kills and Savanna Steiert added eight kills.

Last Friday in Cheyenne, LHS beat East in a 3-0 sweep. Those scores were 25-23, 25-20, and 25-15. Both Sailors and Steiert had 11 kills apiece.

The Plainsmen finished the regular season at 22-6 on the season and 6-0 in the quadrant.

They will be the top seed from the Southeast Quadrant at the 4A East Regional Volleyball Championships at Cheyenne East High School this weekend. Laramie will play Sheridan in the first round on Friday at 10 a.m.