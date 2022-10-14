Laramie High School Sports Roundup 10-14-22

The Laramie High School volleyball team picked up a non-conference win, while girls’ swimmers, cross country, and football were in action last week.

The girls’ swimming & diving team went 2-1 in duals on Senior Day at home, the cross country team ran in Cheyenne, and football lost at Thunder Basin.

Laramie Volleyball

The Lady Plainsmen defeated 3A third-ranked Wheatland in a 3-0 sweep last Thursday.

The scores were 25-16, 25-14, and 25-11. Laramie had a balanced offensive attack. Savanna Steiert and Tessa Dodd had seven kills each. Michon Sailors and Kierra Gardner added six kills apiece.

LHS also celebrated the 50th anniversary of Title IX and hung a banner in the Laramie High School gymnasium.

LHS is 18-6 on the season and 5-1 in conference play. They are on the road at Casper Natrona on Friday at 4 p.m. and at Sheridan on Saturday at noon.

Laramie Swimming & Diving

On Senior Day, Laramie hosted the three Cheyenne High Schools for dual competitions last Friday.

The Lady Plainsmen beat Cheyenne South, 122-60, and defeated Cheyenne East, 138-46. LHS lost to Cheyenne Central, 98-88.

Laramie hosts a big state preview weekend with 21 other schools coming to town on Friday and Saturday. Friday is a non-scored, Pre-Invite at 3 p.m., and Saturday is a scored invitational that starts at 8 a.m.

Laramie Cross Country

Laramie had their final regular season meet in Cheyenne last Friday. They ran in the Leroy Sprague Invitational at Prairie View Golf Course.

The Laramie girls finished in third place as a team with 75 points. They were led by junior Leah Schabron, who placed fourth. Freshman Libbie Roesler was eighth.

The Plainsmen took second place with 36 points. Central won with 28. The top runner for LHS was Dominic Eberle. He placed second.

Laramie competes at the 4A West Conference Cross Country race in Afton, hosted by Star Valley, on Friday starting at 11 a.m.

Plainsmen Football

Laramie lost at No. 5 Thunder Basin, 68-7.

The Bolts jumped out to a 13-0 lead. The Plainsmen got their only score on an 18-yard TD pass from Ben Malone to Adrien Calderon on fourth down and eight, late in the first quarter. That cut it to 13-7.

Thunder Basin scored the next 28 points in the first half and led 41-7 at halftime. They added three touchdown runs and an interception return for a TD in the second half.

The Bolts finished with 453 yards of total offense. They held LHS to 111 yards, 77 of which came on the touchdown drive in the first quarter.

Laramie is 1-6 on the season. They play at Rock Springs (2-5) on Friday at 6 p.m.

KOWB (AM 1290) radio will have the live broadcast starting at 5 p.m.