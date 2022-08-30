Laramie Man Charged With Child Abuse Over the Weekend

On Sunday, August 28, 2022, a Laramie man was arrested and charged with Child Abuse, Domestic Battery, and Driving While under the Influence. He is currently in jail.

Get our free mobile app

Laramie Police Officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of South 17th Street for a report of a possible domestic disturbance, on Sunday, at approximately 4:17 a.m.

As a result of the investigation, 30-year-old Nicolas L. Charging was arrested and charged with the following:

Child Abuse (WS 6-2-503) ; imprisonment for not more than ten years

; imprisonment for not more than ten years Domestic Battery third offense (WS 6-2-511) ; imprisonment for not more than ten years, a fine of not more than ten thousand dollars ($10,000.00)

; imprisonment for not more than ten years, a fine of not more than ten thousand dollars ($10,000.00) Misdemeanor DWUI second offense (WS 31-5-233) ; imprisonment for not less than seven days nor more than six months and may be fined not less than two hundred dollars ($200.00) not more than seven hundred fifty dollars ($750)

; imprisonment for not less than seven days nor more than six months and may be fined not less than two hundred dollars ($200.00) not more than seven hundred fifty dollars ($750) Misdemeanor Driving without Interlock Device (WS 31-7-404); imprisonment for not less than seven days nor more than six months and fined not less than two hundred dollars ($200.00) nor more than seven hundred fifty dollars ($750.00)

For more information on the charges involved, click here.