Laramie’s Kayla Vasquez Will Play in All-Star Basketball Game

Laramie’s Kayla Vasquez has been selected to participate in the 2021 Wyoming Coaches Foundation North/South All-Star games next month in Casper.

Vasquez was chosen for the South girls’ basketball team and is the lone representative from Laramie High School in this year’s event.

This year’s game will be held on Saturday, July 24, 2021, at Casper College’s T-Bird gym. The girls' basketball game will start at approximately 3 p.m. It follows the volleyball match and is before the boys’ basketball game.

Vasquez was a four-year starter and letter winner for the Lady Plainsmen. She earned second-team all-state and first-team all-conference honors during her senior season at LHS. Vasquez averaged 11.1 points and 3.8 rebounds per game in the 2020-21 season. She also contributed 1.8 blocks per game, which was second on the team and third in Class 4A girls’ basketball, and 1.1 steals per game. Vasquez helped Laramie to a 7-12 overall record and a 1-5 record in the 4A Southeast Quadrant.

As a junior, Vasquez averaged 5.8 points and 4.3 rebounds per game. She led LHS and averaged 2.1 steals and 1.3 blocks per game in the 2019-20 season.