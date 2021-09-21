Latest CRMC COVID Numbers Reveal Both Good And Bad News

The number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center has dropped by 17 from a week earlier, according to numbers the hospital posted on its Facebook page on Monday.

The number of people in the hospital's Intensive Care Unit was down by one person, from 14 to 13.

But the number of people who were placed on ventilators increased from 10 to 11 people.

The latest numbers also continued a trend of a large majority--but not all--of the COVID patients at CRMC being people who were not fully vaccinated against the virus.

Here are the figures released yesterday:

May be an image of ‎text that says '‎Cheyenne Regional COVID-19 Totals 35 Total hospitalized நİİ巾 27 NOT FULLY VACCINATED 8 FULLY VACCINATED 13 In the ICU (includes ICU level patients on other floors) 中ቅPதததİR 11 NOT FULLY VACCINATED 2 FULLY VACCINATED 15 Bed ICU کے 11 On a Ventilator 中ሶጥጥጥቅጥጥጥዎት 9 NOT FULLY VACCINATED 2 FULLY VACCINATED PARTIALLY VACCINATED* CHEYENNE REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER STATUS AS OF 09/20/2021‎'‎

By comparison, here is the same graphic from Monday, Sept. 13:

May be an image of ‎text that says '‎Cheyenne Regional COVID-19 Totals 52 Total hospitalized 40 NOT FULLY VACCINATED 12 FULLY VACCINATED 14 In the ICU (includes ICU level patients on other floors) 12 NOT NOTFULLY VACCINATED 2 FULLY VACCINATED 15 Bed ICU کے 10 On a Ventilator İRTPPጥጥPR 8 NOT FULLY VACCINATED 2 FULLY VACCINATED PARTIALLY VACCINATED* CHEYENNE REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER STATUS AS OF 09/13/2021‎'‎

