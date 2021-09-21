Latest CRMC COVID Numbers Reveal Both Good And Bad News

The number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center has dropped by 17 from a week earlier, according to numbers the hospital posted on its Facebook page on Monday.

The number of people in the hospital's Intensive Care Unit was down by one person, from 14 to 13.

But the number of people who were placed on ventilators increased from 10 to 11 people.

The latest numbers also continued a trend of a large majority--but not all--of the COVID patients at CRMC being people who were not fully vaccinated against the virus.

Here are the figures released yesterday:

By comparison, here is the same graphic from Monday, Sept. 13: