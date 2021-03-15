LIST: Cheyenne Area Closures for March 16

Several Cheyenne area businesses and schools will be closed again Tuesday as the region continues to dig out from this weekend's historic snowstorm.

Below is a complete list of closures that have been sent to KGAB Radio:

This is a message from Laramie County School District 1 on Monday, March 15 at 1:30 p.m. For the safety of all due to ongoing hazardous conditions in the community, and to allow Public Works staff to clear roadways, the district will be closed on Tuesday, March 16. School buildings and district facilities will be closed. Bus routes will not run, and all activities have been cancelled. Any closure or delay information beyond Tuesday will be communicated prior to 6 AM on Wednesday, March 17th.

Due to continued weather-related concerns, LCCC will be closed on Tuesday, March 16, this includes all LCCC locations: Cheyenne Laramie and Pine Bluffs. All classes and events are canceled.

For updated information, visit lccc.wy.edu or LCCC’s social media pages. Information may also be available on local radio stations and news channels. LCCC will continue to evaluate the situation and provide updates about any future closures.

The Laramie County Commissioners, the Mayor of Cheyenne, and the State of Wyoming have placed the Level 1 Emergency Snow Plan into effect for Cheyenne and Laramie County.

Due to an increase in transportation issues and unsafe road conditions from the recent extreme weather event, all State of Wyoming facilities in Laramie County, the City of Cheyenne and Laramie County Government offices will be closed for business on Tuesday March 16, 2021. Non-essential employees are to remain home and shelter during this severe weather event.

The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department offices will also be closed, including the vaccination clinic. If you were scheduled to receive a vaccine, the department will contact you to reschedule your appointment.

Weather conditions have been determined to be unsafe for travel in Laramie County and the Cheyenne area. The Laramie County Sheriff’s Department and the City of Cheyenne Police Department have advised no unnecessary travel. Road and weather conditions remain very poor.

Due to weather conditions and snow accumulation, the City of Cheyenne has announced a complete closure of non-emergency offices on Tuesday, March 16th. This includes staff at the Board of Public Utilities (BOPU), however, please call 307-637-6471 if you have a water or sewer emergency.

Due to the closure, transit buses will not be available. Additionally, the Municipal Court has rescheduled Tuesday’s trials for Friday, April 2nd and have notified parties involved.

Any unnecessary travel is discouraged at this time. We appreciate your patience to allow snowplows and emergency vehicles to operate.

The City of Cheyenne will notify employees and the public if weather interferes with normal business operations past Tuesday.

For more information, and to view our interactive snow and ice control guide, click here.

Cheyenne Regional Medical Center outpatient departments and Cheyenne Regional Medical Group clinics will remain closed on Tuesday, March 16, due to the ongoing unsafe road conditions. Our Emergency Department is still open for emergency services and care.

The Laramie County Commissioners will be resetting the Commission meeting and all agenda items scheduled for tomorrow 3/16/21 at 3:30 PM to to 3/17/21 at 3:30 PM. The agenda for the meeting is available at laramiecounty.com.

Due to the fact that people are just starting to dig out of the snow today, staff and families included, and we are unable to get anyone to the school to do snow removal, we (St. Mary's Catholic School) are cancelling school tomorrow.

The Cheyenne VA Medical Center and clinics in Sidney, Rawlins, Fort Collins, and Loveland will be closed on Tuesday, March 16 as our communities continue to clean up from the snow storm. We will conduct as many telehealth appointments as we can, and all scheduled face-to-face appointments will be rescheduled.

Please stay inside and stay safe and warm.

