Laramie County Weather-Related Closures For Jan. 6
Townsquare Media of Cheyenne has been notified of the following closures due to a winter storm that has rocked the area.
We will be updating the list as more closures are announced:
Laramie County School District#1 [remote learning planned]
Laramie County School District#2 [remote learning planned]
State of Wyoming Offices in Cheyenne are open but have telework options for employees. Those who cannot report to work should notify their supervisors.
Laramie County Community College Cheyenne campus is closed.
City of Cheyenne, Laramie County employees who cannot make it to work should notify their supervisors. Area 3 level three plans have been implemented.
As of 6:15 a.m., Interstate 80 was closed in both directions between Rawlins and Cheyenne. I-80 was closed eastbound lane only from Evanston to Rawlins.
I-25 was closed between Cheyenne and Glendo and from Cheyenne to the Colorado state line.
F.E. Warren Air Force Base is closed. According to the base's Facebook page:
