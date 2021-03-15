Local Government Offices to Remain Closed for Business Tuesday

Due to unsafe travel conditions, all State of Wyoming facilities in Laramie County, the City of Cheyenne and Laramie County government offices will remain closed for business on Tuesday, according to officials.

Non-essential employees are to remain home and shelter.

The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department will also remain closed, and all appointments, including COVID-19 vaccinations, will be rescheduled.

Any unnecessary travel is discouraged at this time, as road and weather conditions remain very poor.

