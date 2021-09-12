LOOK: Pokes vs. Huskies

DEKALB, Ill., -- Wyoming moved to 2-0 on the young season with a wild 50-43 victory over Northern Illinois Saturday in DeKalb.

Quarterback Sean Chambers -- for the second straight week -- led the Cowboys on a long game-winning drive. Xazavian Valladay sparked the 10-play, 75-yard possession with an 18-yard run. Isaiah Neyor hauled in a 30-yard pass that put the visitors in business at the Huskies' four.

Get our free mobile app

Chambers waltzed into the end zone three plays later to cap a crazy afternoon in the Midwest.

Of course, there's way more to this story. You can read all about it on 7220sports.com. For now, check out some of the action courtesy of our photographer, DJ Johnson: