Lovell Welcomes Lyman in WyoPreps Game of the Week [AUDIO]

The WyoPreps Small School ‘Game of the Week’ takes us to Class 2A, where No. 3 Lovell hosts defending champ and second-ranked Lyman.

The Eagles are off to a 3-0 start. They slipped past Malad, ID, and blew out Rawlins. Last week, in the conference opener, Lyman held off Cokeville by 10 points, 30-20. The Eagles scored touchdowns on offense, defense, and special teams against the Panthers.

After a scrimmage in Zero Week, Lovell shut out Big Horn at home in Week 1. The Bulldogs followed that up with a 20-7 victory to begin conference play at No. 3 Mountain View last Friday. Lovell has won their two games in two different ways. They ran 294 yards versus the Rams, but then passed for a 2A best 241 yards last week against the Buffalos.

WyoPreps talked with both head coaches ahead of the game. Eagles head coach Dale Anderson and Bulldogs head coach Nicc Crosby are both pleased with how their teams have started this season, particularly young players stepping up. They also discussed key players on their roster, the game match-up, and some keys to victory. That’s part of the audio at the top of the story.

Lovell enjoys an edge in both total offense, 335 yards compared to 271.5 yards per game for Lyman, and in total defense, 194 yards compared to 226.5 yards per game.

Dallen Mangus is the second-leading rusher in Class 2A at 120 yards per game with three TDs. Davin Crosby has thrown for 249 yards and is completing nearly 65 percent of his passes. Defensively, the Bulldogs are led by Casen Hiser at 12.5 points per game.

Ashton Housekeeper leads the Lyman offense at 85.5 yards per game on the ground and 95 yards per game through the air. He’s scored eight touchdowns in the last two games. McCoy Smith adds 178.5 all-purpose yards per game. Rho Mecham is the Eagles defensive leader and ranks second in 2A in defensive points, at 23 per game.

According to wyoming-football.com, the series is tied at 10-10. Both teams have defeated the other in a state championship game. The last two meetings have been decided by a total of seven points.

The 21st meeting is at Kevin P. Robertson Stadium in Lovell. The kick-off is at 7 p.m.

