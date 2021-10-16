Luke Bryan's wife, Caroline Bryan, has introduced their adorable new family member in a post on social media.

The country superstar's wife turned to Instagram on Friday (Oct. 15) to share a picture of the family's new cat, Lucky Bob. Bryan found the aptly-named feline wandering alone in the middle of an exit off the freeway, where she stopped to rescue her.

"I might have caused a traffic jam at 8am, but she was worth it. Happy and healthy," Bryan writes to accompany a sweet photo of herself holding the cat. The couple's son, Tate, chose the name, and as Bryan explains, she truly thought the fortunate feline might have been an actual bobcat at first.

"She’s lucky to be alive and for about 3 minutes I thought I had rescued a baby bobcat," she writes. "She’s so sweet and we love her!"

The Bryans are no strangers to taking in animals of all kinds. Caroline Bryan runs an animal sanctuary called Brett's Barn, which she founded in 2017 to provide animal therapy for various children. Inspired by the death of the couple's niece, Sadie Brett Boyer, who died at seven months of age, Brett's Barn includes a pony, alpacas, two kangaroos and more comfort animals.

The couple and their kids also adopted an 18-year-old dog from a Nashville-area rescue in February of 2019. The adorable black dog with a gray face was named Poochie, and he got to live the high life with a family of his own before he died in late February. The family then turned around and fostered another dog in need from the same rescue in June of 2019, giving her a home at Brett's Barn until she could find her own forever home.

