McBride & the Ride Are Back Together for 2021 Tour Dates

Trio McBride & the Ride found mainstream country music success in the early 1990s with the Top 5 singles "Sacred Ground," "Love on the Loose, Heart on the Run" and more. Nearly 20 years after disbanding for a second time, Terry McBride, Ray Herndon and Billy Thomas are reuniting for a 2021 tour.

"The chemistry we once shared is still there, and the three-part harmony we were known for in the '90s is just as strong as it ever was," McBride says in a press release. "A lot of bands don’t get a second chance to come back, especially with all of the original members, so we’re going to make the most of it each time we take the stage."

McBride & the Ride's first 2021 show is set for April 9 in Royse City, Texas. Currently announced are three additional Texas shows, two in April and one in October, but more dates are being added. The full list of currently announced performances is below.

“In the '90s, McBride & the Ride had an incredible vibe, [and] that vibe is even stronger and better 20-plus years later!" says Herndon. "Singing these songs again with Terry and Billy is almost zen-like. To say we are excited to 'ride’ again would be an understatement!"

Adds McBride to The Boot, "Those harmonies are spot-on. You know, that's our calling card."

McBride & the Ride released three albums with MCA Nashville between their 1989 founding and their first breakup in 1994 (though McBride and another group of musicians released a fourth record that year). The original threesome reunited in 2000 for another project, Amarillo Sky, the title track of which later became a hit for Jason Aldean, then disbanded again in 2002. Still, they've all remained friends.

In his interview with The Boot, McBride teases the possibility of new music from McBride & the Ride in addition to their 2021 tour dates. "They still play so well," he says of his bandmates, joking, "I'm the one that's gotta practice; I've been working hard."

"It'll probably lead to more things ... I think music -- new stuff -- might come into play as we get a few of these dates under our belts ..." McBride adds. "That '90s thing is so popular, you know? We're grandfathered in, and we haven't been out there in 20 years, so people aren't tired of us!"

Outside of McBride & the Ride, Herndon, McBride and Thomas have all found success in the industry: Herndon is Lyle Lovett's longtime lead guitarist, a songwriter and the operator of the Scottsdale, Airz., club Handlebar J; McBride has written hits for Brooks & Dunn, Easton Corbin and others, and played bass for Brooks & Dunn; and Thomas is Vince Gill's longtime studio and road drummer, and works with the Time Jumpers.

As a solo artist, McBride will support his 2020 album Rebels & Angels -- his first-ever full-length solo record, produced by Luke Laird -- with solo tour dates as well.

McBride & the Ride, 2021 Tour Dates:

April 9 - Royse City, Texas @ Southern Junction

April 10 - Granger, Texas @ Cotton Country Club

April 11 - Boerne, Texas @ The Roundup

Oct. 10 - Plano, Texas @ Love & War in Texas

