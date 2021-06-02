Mora, Wells-Ross not returning in 2021

LARAMIE -- Mario Mora and Davon Wells-Ross both opted out of the 2020 season because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Wyoming head coach Craig Bohl announced Wednesday in a press release that those two will not be returning to the program in 2021.

It's unclear why Mora is leaving. The sophomore nose tackle is not currently listed in the NCAA Transfer Portal, per 247sports.com. Wells-Ross suffered a torn Achilles tendon, Bohl said after the annual spring game in May.

"He is going to graduate this summer and go on to the next phase of his life," Bohl said. "So, we're happy for him."

Mora, who played in 10 games for the Cowboys as a redshirt freshman. The Covina, Calif., product registered 22 tackles, two sacks, a forced fumble and a recovery. His most productive game came in Week 2 of the 2019 season. Mora racked up five tackles, 1.5 sacks and was in on those two fumbles in a 23-14 road victory over Texas State.

Wells-Ross, a junior defensive end from Omaha, appeared in six games during his sophomore season. He tallied 13 tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble in a back-up role behind Josiah Hall, Garrett Crall and Solomon Byrd. In a 53-17 rout over UNLV, Wells-Ross registered both of those sacks to go along with four tackles and a forced fumble. Well-Ross played in two games in 2018 and didn't record any stats.

Bohl also announced Wednesday that walk-on freshman fullback Xavier Ellis, redshirt freshman defensive end Alonzo Hall, walk-on redshirt freshman wide receiver Chris Ndushabandi and redshirt freshman safety Keshaun Taylor are no longer with the program. Taylor entered the transfer portal in the winter only to rejoin the team. Monday, his name once again appeared in the portal.

None of the above registered any stats during their time at UW.