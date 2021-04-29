Mountain West Golf Championship tees off Friday in Tucson

LARAMIE -- The 2021 Mountain West Conference Men’s Golf Championship will tee off this Friday in Tucson, Ariz. The 54-hole championship will be played on the Omni Tucson National Golf Course. The first two 18-hole rounds will be played on Friday and the final round will be played Saturday.

All eleven Mountain West schools will be competing. It will be the first MW Men’s Golf Championship since 2019 as last year’s championship was canceled due to COVID.

Wyoming has three current Cowboys who played in the 2019 championship. Dan Starzinski tied for eighth. Kirby Coe-Kirkham tied for 14th, and Tyler Severin placed 52nd. As a team, the Pokes finished seventh in the 11-team field.

During the 2021 season, Wyoming has finished ahead of a number of conference opponents in tournament competition. A summary of those meetings include:

2021 Wyoming Tournament Finishes vs. Mountain West Opponents

San Diego Classic: Finished ahead of San Jose State and Air Force

Arizona N.I.T.: Finished ahead of Colorado State

Cowboy Classic: Finished ahead of UNLV, Utah State and Air Force

BYU Cougar Classic: Finished ahead of Nevada, UNLV and Air Force

2021 Mountain West Championship Golf Course

∙Omni Tucson National Golf Course, 7,194 yards, Par of 72

Live Stats

∙Live scoring will be available each day on Golfstat.com at: http://results.golfstat.com// public/leaderboards/gsnav.cfm? pg=participants&tid=22788

2021 National Rankings

The most current NCAA Division I men’s golf national rankings (out of 290 teams) are below.

Team, Golfweek-Sagarin Rankings (4-25-21) / Golfstat Rankings (4-27-21)

San Diego State, No. 25 / No. 26

New Mexico, No. 29 / No. 28

Boise State, No. 56 / No. 46

Nevada, No. 72 / No. 62

UNLV, No. 73 / No. 79

Fresno State, No. 86 / No. 97

Colorado State, No. 88 / No. 89

San Jose State, No. 110 / No. 113

Wyoming, No. 121 / No. 121

Utah State, No. 141 / No. 118

Air Force, No. 237 / No. 231

Six Different Cowboys Post Top 25 Finishes During the 2020-21 Season

An indication of the balance on this year’s Cowboy Golf team is the fact that six different individuals have posted Top 25 finishes this season. The team leader in Top-25 placings this season is sophomore Tyler Severin with four. The career leader on this year’s team is senior Dan Starzinski with 17. Here is a breakdown of the Cowboys’ Top 25 finishes for the 2020-21 season and their career totals.

Player, 2020-21 Top 25 Finishes / Career Top 25 Finishes

Tyler Severin, So. 4 / 9

Dan Starzinski, Sr. 1 / 17

Kirby Coe-Kirkham, So. 1 / 10

Bryce Waters, Jr. 1 / 2

Jared Edeen, So. 1 / 1

Liam Clancy, RFr. 1 / 1

Carl Underwood, Jr. 0 / 4