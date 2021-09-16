Nearly All COVID-Related Deaths in Wyoming Are Now Among Unvaxxed

A staggering 95 percent of COVID-related deaths reported in Wyoming from May 1 to Sept. 8 involved residents who were not vaccinated, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.

Agency spokeswoman Kim Deti says there were 130 COVID-related deaths confirmed during that timeframe. Of those, seven were among residents who were fully vaccinated.

"We know that no vaccine is perfect and we expect to see some breakthrough cases," said Deti. "But what we really are seeing is that the COVID vaccines that are available are going to help protect people from getting ill in the first place and they're definitely going to protect people from serious illness and from death."

As of Monday, Sept. 13, 36.5 percent of Wyoming's population -- 21.8 percent of adolescents (12-17), 45.2 percent of adults (18+) and 68.5 percent of seniors (65+) -- had been fully vaccinated, one of the lowest percentages in the country.

"We are going to continue to encourage people to take advantage of those free, safe and effective vaccines that are available," said Deti. "There are a lot of places that you can get a vaccine."