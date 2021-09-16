Nearly All COVID-Related Deaths in Wyoming Are Now Among Unvaxxed

Ethan Miller, Getty Images

A staggering 95 percent of COVID-related deaths reported in Wyoming from May 1 to Sept. 8 involved residents who were not vaccinated, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.

Agency spokeswoman Kim Deti says there were 130 COVID-related deaths confirmed during that timeframe. Of those, seven were among residents who were fully vaccinated.

MORE: CRMC Chief Medical Officer: COVID Vaccine Is Safe And Effective

"We know that no vaccine is perfect and we expect to see some breakthrough cases," said Deti. "But what we really are seeing is that the COVID vaccines that are available are going to help protect people from getting ill in the first place and they're definitely going to protect people from serious illness and from death."

Get our free mobile app

As of Monday, Sept. 13, 36.5 percent of Wyoming's population -- 21.8 percent of adolescents (12-17), 45.2 percent of adults (18+) and 68.5 percent of seniors (65+) -- had been fully vaccinated, one of the lowest percentages in the country.

"We are going to continue to encourage people to take advantage of those free, safe and effective vaccines that are available," said Deti. "There are a lot of places that you can get a vaccine."

LOOK: Answers to 30 common COVID-19 vaccine questions

While much is still unknown about the coronavirus and the future, what is known is that the currently available vaccines have gone through all three trial phases and are safe and effective. It will be necessary for as many Americans as possible to be vaccinated in order to finally return to some level of pre-pandemic normalcy, and hopefully these 30 answers provided here will help readers get vaccinated as soon they are able.
Filed Under: breakthrough cases, Coronavirus (COVID-19), covid-related deaths, unvaccinated, Wyoming Department of Health
Categories: News, Wyoming
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top