NEED TO KNOW: Laramie Jubilee Days 2021

Laramie Jubilee Days are rapidly approaching. Laramie's annual statehood celebration will take place from July 3 through July 11, 2021. While most of the action is centered in Downtown Laramie, there'll be rodeo fun happening at the Albany County Fairgrounds, and around town too.

After a COVID-19 cancellation in 2020, all the favorites are back for 'Wyoming’s Hometown Celebration.' The parade, carnival, Brewfest, and rodeo action are back. Plus the chili cook-off, jalapeno eating contest, and lots more.

When Is The Laramie Jubilee Days 2021 Parade?

The parade will be Saturday morning July 13. The 2021 theme is '80 Years Re-ride.' You have until July 5, 2021, to get an application in to be a part of this year's parade (more info to enter HERE).

The parade route starts at 4th and Canby and proceeds west to 3rd Street. It goes south on 3rd to Grand Avenue. Then heads east on Grand to 9th Street, and before going north on 9th back to LaBonte Park.

laramie jubilee days

When is the Julbee Days Carnival

The carnival will be in the Depot Parking Lot and on 1st Street from Garfield to Kearney.

Wednesday, July 7 from 5-10 PM

Thursday, July 8 from 3-11 PM

Friday, July 9 from 12 PM- 12 AM

Saturday, July 10 from 12 PM- 12 AM

Jubilee Days Downtown Events Schedule

A stage will be set up downtown for live music Thursday through Saturday at 2nd and Grand. Along with live music, there's the Jalapeno Eating Contest on Thursday, July 8, and on Saturday is the Betty Kiser Memorial CASI Chili Cookoff.

Schedule subject to change

Thursday, July 8

4:00 PM– Mariachi Band

5:30 PM – Jalapeno Eating Contest

6:00 PM–Danno in Wyo

9:00t–Leslie Tom

Friday, July 9

11:00 AM–Carter Junction

2:30 PM–Hank Cramer

6:00 PM–Boogy Woogers

9:00–Sean Curtis

Saturday, July 10

8 AM–Betty Kiser Memorial CASI Chili Cookoff

11:00 AM–Davis + Mavrick

2:30 PM–Carter Junction

6:00 PM–Barely Gettin By

9:00–Sean Curtis

Other Jubilee Days Events

All of Laramie is celebrating, here are some highlights:

Art Fest: Sunday, July 11 from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM at the Laramie Plains Museum.

Downtown Laramie Brewfest, Saturday, July 10 from 1:00 until 6:00 PM at Depot Park

Downtown Toodeloo 5K/10K Run/Walk, Saturday, July 10, 6:15 AM registration, First Street Plaza

Jeff Thompson Memorial Pancake Breakfast, Friday, July 9, from 6:00 AM until 9:00 AM. At the green space at Saint Matthew’s Cathedral (between 3rd and 4th Streets along Ivinson Avenue).

Jubilee Days Rodeo and More

Rodeo events are at the Albany County Fairgrounds - Find info about rodeo tickets HERE

