NWS Cheyenne: Cooler Temperatures, Much-Needed Rain on the Way

A low-pressure system is expected to bring some much-needed rain to parts of southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle Sunday and Monday.

The National Weather Service in Cheyenne says some areas along and east of Interstate 25 could see up to a half inch of rain or more.

The agency issued the following statement early Friday morning:

Get our free mobile app

weather.gov/cys

18/410AM: Greetings! We have some rain in the forecast for southeast Wyoming and Nebraska Panhandle, along with some cooler temperatures. A low pressure system looks to move through Sunday and Monday, which will bring much needed rainfall in some areas. Best locations for rain look to be areas along and east of I-25, especially out into the Panhandle. Some areas could see up to a half inch of rainfall in the heavier showers, perhaps a little more. Low pressure finally moves through Monday afternoon with rainshowers and afternoon thunderstorms coming to an end Monday evening. We return to dry conditions and warming temperatures Tuesday into Wednesday.