Omicron COVID-19 Variant Found In Wyoming

The first confirmed case of the newer omicron variant of COVID-19 has been confirmed in an Albany county adult who had recently traveled inside the United States, according to a release from the Wyoming Department of Health [WDH].

A second Albany county adult is also believed to have the virus, but that has not yet been confirmed, according to the release.

Both cases were recently identified by a University of Wyoming laboratory and confirmed with help from the WDH. According to the release:

“With the quick spread of this variant across the nation, including within some of our neighbor states, we are not surprised with this result and expect there are other cases within Wyoming that haven’t yet been identified,” said Dr. Alexia Harrist, state health officer and state epidemiologist with WDH.

Harrist said there is much still to learn about omicron and its potential impact over time, but she is concerned about how easily and quickly the variant appears to be transmitted between people.

“We continued to encourage vaccination, including recommended booster doses, as the best and most effective strategy to counter COVID-19,” Harrist said."