Online Poll: How Concerned Are You About COVID-19 Now?

Governor Mark Gordon this week ordered Wyoming National Guard troops into action to help Wyoming hospitals deal with an onslaught of COVID-19 cases because of the new Delta variant.

Some school districts around Wyoming, including Laramie County School District #1, have instituted Face mask mandates. But the pandemic has been going on for over a year and a half now, and there are signs that not everyone in Wyoming is overly concerned about it.

For example, Wyoming has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the country, and you commonly see comments on social media from Wyoming residents who think the whole thing is being exaggerated or even made up.

